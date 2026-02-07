Patriots Elevate RB D’Ernest Johnson & DL Leonard Taylor For Super Bowl

The Patriots announced the elevation of RB D’Ernest Johnson and DL Leonard Taylor for their Super Bowl matchup with the Seahawks.

Taylor, 26, was a two-year starter at Miami and earned honorable mention All-ACC in 2022. He declared for the 2024 NFL Draft after his junior season but was not selected.

The Jets signed him as an undrafted free agent, and he made the team each of his first two seasons. He was let go in October 2025.

In 2025, Taylor appeared in five games for the Jets and Patriots, in which he recorded 11 tackles.