Patriots Exercise Fifth-Year Option For OT Isaiah Wynn

According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots have exercised the fifth-year option for LT Isaiah Wynn.

This should keep Wynn with the Patriots for the next two seasons at least.

The fifth-year option for Wynn is worth $10.413 million fully guaranteed in 2022, per Over The Cap.

Wynn, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Patriots back in 2018. He currently entering the fourth year of his four-year, $11,577,192 contract that included a $6,499,776 signing bonus.

In 2020, Wynn appeared in 10 games for the Patriots, starting all 10 at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 11 tackle out of 79 qualifying players.