Patriots Expected To Add Giants Advisor Ryan Cowden To Front Office

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports is hearing that Giants personnel advisor Ryan Cowden is expected to join the Patriots’ front office.

Robinson says Cowden will not be the Patriots’ GM and Eliot Wolf will retain his personnel power.

Cowden has ties to Mike Vrabel from their time together in Tennessee and prior reports mentioned that Vrabel was hoping that the Titans would promote him to GM but they opted to hire Ran Carthon instead.

It is interesting to add a personnel executive to the front office with ties to the head coach when Wolf doesn’t have that prior experience with Vrabel.

Cowden, 45, is in his 23nd NFL season. He got his start in the NFL in 2000 as a scout with the Panthers, moving up in the organization during his time there.

Cowden joined the Titans in 2016 as the director of player personnel and was promoted to VP of player personnel in 2018. He served as the team’s interim GM after they fired Jon Robinson last year.

The Titans parted ways with Cowden last year and he later accepted the advisor to the general manager role with the Giants.