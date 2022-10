Patriots Expected To Re-Sign WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey To PS

According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are expected to re-sign WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey to their practice squad after passing through waivers unclaimed.

Humphrey, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Texas back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Saints, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

New Orleans re-signed Humphrey to their practice squad before later promoting him to the active roster. He was waived coming out of the preseason again in 2020 and bounced back and forth between their practice squad and roster for most of the season. The Saints re-signed him to a futures deal for 2021.

From there, Humphrey joined the Patriots. He’s been on and off of their roster this season.

In 2022, Humphrey has appeared in five games for the Patriots and caught two passes on for 20 yards and no touchdowns.