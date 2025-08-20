Patriots Have Made S Kyle Dugger & OLB Anfernee Jennings Available For Trade

According to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, the Patriots have made it clear to other teams that they’d be willing to trade S Kyle Dugger and OLB Anfernee Jennings.

Callahan notes the Patriots brought Dugger up in conversations with another team recently, adding there were exploratory talks about a Jennings trade earlier this summer.

He points out Dugger has a $9.75 million base salary that’s guaranteed for this season, so any interested team is almost certainly asking the Patriots to eat most of that.

Both players have fallen out of favor with the new staff for various reasons. Dugger still seems to be limited by an ankle injury that held him back last year and has been running with the second and third string defense in the last week or so.

Jennings was a better fit for the previous defensive scheme that asked players to play off blocks more than create disruption and penetration.

Both players are listed in our 2025 NFL Preseason Trade Block.

Jennings, 27, was drafted by the Patriots out of Alabama in the third round with the No. 87 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He finished a four-year rookie deal worth $4,331,089, including a $903,179 signing bonus, before signing a three-year extension with a base value of $12 million with New England.

In 2024, Jennings appeared in 16 games for the Patriots and recorded 78 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defense.

Dugger, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2020. He attended Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, North Carolina, and became the school’s highest-drafted player.

He finished out his four-year, $8,331,904 rookie contract that included a $3,619,566 signing bonus and re-signed with New England on a four-year, $58 million extension.

In 2024, Dugger appeared in 13 games for the Patriots and recorded 81 tackles, one sack, four pass deflections, and one forced fumble.

We’ll have more on potential trades ahead of roster cuts as the news is available.