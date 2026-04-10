Patriots Hire Former Giants DC Shane Bowen

According to Aaron Wilson, the Patriots have hired former Giants DC Shane Bowen to a role on their coaching staff.

Ian Rapoport reports that New England is hiring Bowen as a defensive analyst.

This reunites Bowen with HC Mike Vrabel after being his assistant on the Titans’ staff from 2018 to 2023 as their outside linebackers coach and defensive coordinator.

Bowen, 39, began his coaching career as a student and graduate assistant at Georgia Tech from 2009-2011. After a stint as a graduate assistant at Ohio State, Bowen was hired as Kennesaw State’s linebackers coach from 2013-2015.

Bowen made his NFL coaching debut as a Texans’ defensive assistant from 2016-2017 and was hired as the Titans’ outside linebackers coach from 2018-2020. He was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2021, then joined the Giants in the same role in 2024.

New York elected to fire him in November.

In 2025, the Giants ranked 31st in the NFL in scoring defense, 32nd in total defense, No. 27 against the pass and No. 32 against the run under Bowen.