Patriots Hiring Jets RB Coach Tony Dews

Per Zack Rosenblatt, the Patriots are hiring Jets RB coach Tony Dews to join HC Mike Vrabel‘s staff in the same role.

Dews spent six seasons on Vrabel’s staff in Tennessee before joining New York for the 2024 season.

Dews, 51, began his coaching career in 1998 and had stops at several colleges before breaking into the NFL in 2018 as the Titans’ RB coach.

He spent 2023 as the team’s TE coach before joining the Jets in 2024.

Dews will now serve as the Patriots RB coach and be reunited with Vrabel in 2025.

We will have more on Dews and Vrabel’s staff as it becomes available.