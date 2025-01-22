Patriots Hiring Lions DL Coach Terrell Williams As DC

According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots are indeed hiring Lions DL coach Terrell Williams to their staff as defensive coordinator.

The two sides had been heavily linked since Williams worked for new Patriots HC Mike Vrabel with the Titans. In the end, he proved to be their top target.

Williams, 50, began his coaching career at Fort Scott CC in 1998 as a DL coach. He had a number of stops at different colleges before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Raiders as their DL coach in 2012.

From there, Williams spent three years as the Dolphins DL coach before the Titans hired him in the same role for the 2018 season.

After four years, Williams was promoted to assistant head coach/defensive line coach and spent one season in the role before joining the Lions as their DL coach in 2024.