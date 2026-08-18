Patriots Hosted LB Shaq Thompson & DT DaQuan Jones

Per the NFL transaction wire, the New England Patriots hosted LB Shaq Thompson and DT DaQuan Jones for visits on Tuesday.

Both are veterans with extensive experience who would bolster the depth for the Patriots if signed.

Thompson, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2015. He completed his four-year, $8.808 million rookie contract that included $7.172 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $9.232 million under the fifth-year option.

Thompson was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when the Panthers signed him to a four-year, $54.2 million extension. He re-signed a two-year extension in 2023 but was let go in 2025.

He signed a one-year deal with the Bills.

In 2025, Thompson appeared in 12 games for the Bills and recorded 56 total tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and two pass deflections.

Jones, 34, is a former fourth-round pick of the Titans back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.675 million contract and made a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season.

After testing the open market, Jones returned to the Titans on a three-year, $21 million deal. From there, Jones signed a one-year deal with the Panthers for the 2021 season and a two-year, $14 million contract with the Bills in 2022.

He returned to the Bills on a two-year, $10.5 million contract in 2024.

In 2025, Jones appeared in 12 games for the Bills and recorded 22 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, an interception and two pass deflections.