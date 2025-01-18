Patriots Interview Chargers’ Marcus Brady For OC Job

The New England Patriots interviewed Chargers passing game coordinator Marcus Brady for their offensive coordinator vacancy, according to Ian Rapoport.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Patriots’ offensive coordinator job:

Bears interim OC Thomas Brown (Interview)

(Interview) Former Patriots OC Josh McDaniels

Chargers passing game coordinator Marcus Brady (Interviewed)

Brady, 44, had a seven-year career as a quarterback in the Canadian Football League after playing collegiately at Cal State Northridge. He went into coaching after retiring in 2009 and spent another nine years coaching in the CFL, including six as an offensive coordinator.

The Colts hired Brady as an assistant QB coach in 2018. He was promoted to the main role in 2019.

Brady was promoted to offensive coordinator back in January of 2021, replacing Nick Sirianni, who accepted the Eagles’ head coaching position. The Colts fired Brady midseason and he later finished out the season with the Eagles as a consultant. He was hired as a senior offensive assistant in 2023.

The Chargers hired Brady as their passing game coordinator last year.