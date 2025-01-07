Patriots’ Interview With Mike Vrabel Scheduled For Thursday

According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are scheduled to have their interview with former Titans HC Mike Vrabel on Thursday.

Rapoport adds Vrabel is viewed as a leading candidate for New England. The lack of other candidates for the Patriots and the quick pace of their search suggests they want to be able to move quickly to hire Vrabel, who isn’t currently constrained by employment with another team.

However, Vrabel does have lots of options as the top candidate in this year’s cycle. He interviewed with the Jets on Friday, has the Bears on Wednesday and an interview with the Saints at some point later this week.

Vrabel, 49, began his coaching career with Ohio State as their linebackers coach back in 2011 after a 14-year playing career as a linebacker with the Steelers, Patriots and Chiefs.

After several years with the Buckeyes, Vrabel was hired by the Texans as their linebackers coach in 2014 and wound up being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017. The Titans hired Vrabel as their head coach back in 2018.

Tennessee opted to fire Vrabel last offseason. He spent the 2024 season as a personnel consultant with the Browns.

In six years with the Titans, Vrabel compiled a record of 52-41 with three playoff appearances and a 2-3 playoff record. He was also named the 2021 coach of the year.

We’ll have more on the Patriots’ coaching search as the news is available.