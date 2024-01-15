Patriots Interviewing Panthers OLB Coach Tem Lukabu For DC

According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are interviewing Patriots OLB coach Tem Lukabu for the defensive coordinator role.

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo has some work to do to round out his first staff, including potentially hiring a defensive coordinator. Lukabu was the DC at Boston College before.

Lukabu, 42, got his start in coaching in 2008 and had several jobs as a college football position coach sandwiching a stint in Tampa Bay from 2012 to 2013. He also worked for the Bengals as the LB coach in 2019 before being hired by Boston College as defensive coordinator in 2022.

He held that job for three seasons before being hired by the Panthers as their OLB coach in 2023.