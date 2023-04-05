Patriots ‘Intrigued’ By Texas RB Bijan Robinson

According to Jeff Howe, the Patriots have shown some interest in adding a “blue-chip” running back in the draft this year and are “intrigued” by Texas RB Bijan Robinson.

The Patriots have the No. 14 pick and it’s quite possible Robinson is on the board when they pick, so they’ll have an interesting decision to make.

Robinson is seen as the draft’s best running back prospect and the rare first-round player at the position as the NFL has devalued backs.

Robinson, 21, was twice named first-team All-Big 12 and was a unanimous All-American and winner of the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation’s top running back, in 2022. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft following his junior season at Texas.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Robinson rated as his No. 7 overall player. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Raiders RB Josh Jacobs.

During his three-year college career, Robinson rushed 539 times for 3,410 yards (6.3 YPC) and 33 touchdowns to go along with 60 receptions for 805 yards and another eight touchdowns in 31 career games.