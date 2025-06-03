Patriots LB Jahlani Tavai Expected To Be Out Until Training Camp With Calf Injury

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Patriots LB Jahlani Tavai suffered a calf injury during OTAs on Monday and is expected to be out until training camp.

Schefter adds Tavai “could hardly put any pressure on his leg” as he was helped off the field.

Tavai, 28, was taken in the second round out of Hawaii in 2019 by the Lions. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $6.9 million contract when Detroit cut him loose.

He then caught on with the Patriots practice squad prior to the 2021 NFL season and was later promoted to the active roster.

New England re-signed Tavai to a two-year, $4.4 million extension in 2022 and a three-year, $16 million extension before the 2024 season.

In 2024, Tavai appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 115 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and five pass deflections.