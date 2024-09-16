Patriots LB Ja’Whaun Bentley Out For Season With Torn Pec

Patriots LB Ja’Whaun Bentley is expected to miss the rest of the season with a torn pectoral muscle, according to Ian Rapoport.

This is a huge blow to the Patriots’ defense, as Bentley has had over 100 tackles in each of the past three seasons.

Bentley, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year $2.8 million contract with the Patriots and became an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

He ended up returning to New England on a two-year deal worth $9 million.

From there, Bentley re-signed another two-year extension with the team back in 2023.

In 2024, Bentley appeared in two games for the Patriots and recorded 12 total tackles and 0.5 sacks.