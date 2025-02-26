Patriots Letting DT Davon Godchaux Seek Trade

According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots have granted DT Davon Godchaux permission to seek a trade.

Rapoport notes there are some interested teams and there’s a good chance some kind of deal comes together.

He notes the pending shift in New England’s defensive scheme with a new coaching staff coming in would have impacted Godchaux’s status on the team.

Godchaux, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2017 out of LSU. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract.

The Patriots signed Godchaux to a two-year deal worth up to $16 million, then signed him to a new two-year, $20.8 million extension after one season. Once again, Godchaux signed a two-year extension heading into the 2024 season worth up to $21 million.

In 2024, Godchaux appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 67 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass deflection.

