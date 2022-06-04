Patriots LT Isaiah Wynn Expected To Report To Minicamp

Jeff Howe reports that Patriots LT Isaiah Wynn is expected to report to minicamp at Gillette Stadium after skipping out on voluntary offseason workouts.

Wynn, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Patriots out of Georgia back in 2018. He just finished out his four-year, $11,577,192 contract that included a $6,499,776 signing bonus.

The Patriots then picked up the fifth-year option on Wynn’s deal that will see him earn a salary of $10.413 million for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Wynn appeared in 16 games for the Patriots and made 15 starts at both tackle and guard.

