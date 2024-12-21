Patriots Make Three Roster Moves For Week 16

The New England Patriots announced Saturday that they’ve signed RB Terrell Jennings to their active roster and elevated WR Alex Erickson and LB Monty Rice for Week 16’s game against the Bills.

Erickson, 32, signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin back in 2016. He was entering the final year of a three-year, $1.62 million contract when he agreed to a two-year contract is worth $4.68 million in 2018.

From there, Erickson signed on with the Texans as a free agent. However, he was released coming out of the preseason and signed on with the Panthers’ practice squad before being promoted in back in September of 2021.

Washington opted to sign Erickson to a one-year contract and he spent time on and off their roster. They re-signed him to a futures contract but later opted to release him.

Erickson joined the Jets but was ultimately released before joining the Chargers in 2023.

In 2023, Erickson appeared in eight games for the Chargers and made three starts. He caught 16 passes for 232 yards and one touchdown.