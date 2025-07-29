Patriots Make Two Roster Moves, Sign LB R.J. Moten

The New England Patriots announced they have signed LB R.J. Moten to a contract.

In correspondence, the Patriots have placed FB Brock Lampe on injured reserve.

Moten, 23, spent his first two college seasons at Michigan before transferring to Florida for his final two years.

He spent the 2025 season with the Michigan Panthers of the UFL.

In 2025, Moten appeared in two games for the Michigan Panthers and recorded two total tackles.