Patriots Making Four Roster Moves On Monday

Mark Daniels of Mass Live reports the Patriots are signing TE CJ Dippre from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

In correspondence, the Patriots are releasing S John Saunders Jr. from the active roster. New England is also signing LB Otis Reese to the practice squad, and placing LB Darius Harris on the practice squad injured reserve.

Dippre, 23, hails from Scranton, Pennsylvania, and began his college career with Maryland.

He later transferred to Alabama in 2023 and signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent after the 2025 NFL Draft. Dippre was among final roster cuts but re-signed to the practice squad.

In two seasons with the Terrapins and two with the Crimson Tide, Dippre appeared in 52 games and caught 65 passes for 782 yards and three touchdowns.