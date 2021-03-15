Patriots Signing EDGE Matt Judon To Four-Year, $56M Deal

Update:

Ian Rapoport reports that the Patriots have finalized a contract with Ravens EDGE Matthew Judon on Monday.

According to Tom Pelissero, Judon is signing a four-year, $56 million contract including $32 million over the first two years.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Patriots are making a “major push” to sign Ravens free agent EDGE Matthew Judon to a contract.

The Patriots have been very aggressive to open free agency this year, striking deals with TE Jonnu Smith and DT Davon Godchaux.

Judon, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.595 million contract before being franchised by the Ravens.

Judon is once again in line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Judon appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and recorded 51 tackles, six sacks and two passes defended.

