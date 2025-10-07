Patriots Making Two Practice Squad Moves Including Signing RB Jashaun Corbin

The New England Patriots announced they signed RB Jashaun Corbin to the practice squad, releasing OL Royce Newman in a corresponding move.

Patriots sign RB Jashaun Corbin to the practice squad; Release OL Royce Newman from the practice squad: https://t.co/lHVEyfmIQv pic.twitter.com/DTsbuw85qu — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 7, 2025

New England’s practice squad now includes:

CB Miles Battle TE C.J. Dippre RB Terrell Jennings WR John Jiles DE Truman Jones DB Kobee Minor DT David Olajiga (International) LB Bradyn Swinson WR Jeremiah Webb G Andrew Rupcich G Brenden Jaimes LB Darius Harris DT Jeremiah Pharms OT Sebastian Gutierrez DB Tyron Herring TE Gee Scott RB Jashaun Corbin

Corbin, 25, signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was cut coming out of the preseason and brought back on the practice squad.

New York signed Corbin to a futures contract for 2023 but cut him again coming out of the preseason. The Panthers signed him to the practice squad but he was signed back by the Giants later in the season.

Corbin spent the 2024 season on injured reserve, then joined the San Antonio Brahmas in the UFL for the spring season. He had a stint with the Falcons this summer.

In 2025, Corbin appeared in 10 games for the Brahmas and rushed 97 times for 514 yards and four touchdowns, adding 18 receptions for 138 yards.