Patriots OC Alex Van Pelt Won’t Return To New England

According to Mark Daniels, Patriots OC Alex Van Pelt will not be back in New England in 2025.

This doesn’t come as a big surprise, as the Patriots hired new HC Mike Vrabel and he just brought in former Patriots OC Josh McDaniels to resume that role.

Van Pelt will likely look to catch on with a different coaching staff after just one year in New England.

Van Pelt, 54, played 12 seasons in the NFL as a quarterback for the Steelers, Chiefs and Bills. He took his first coaching job with the Frankfurt Galaxy in 2005 before landing a job with the Bills as their offensive quality control coach.

Van Pelt worked his way up to offensive coordinator in 2009 before joining the Buccaneers as their QBs coach. He later caught on with the Packers and spent six seasons in Green Bay before the Bengals hired him as their quarterback coach for the 2018 season.

He joined the Browns in 2020 as their offensive coordinator but was let go after the 2023 season. The Patriots hired him to the same role but he was let go after just one season.