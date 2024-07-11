Patriots Offered Contract Extension To OLB Matt Judon

According to Henry McKenna, the Patriots offered OLB Matt Judon a contract extension somewhat recently.

However, McKenna added the offer was not what Judon had in mind and does not characterize the two sides as close to a deal.

Judon is entering the final year of his contract and is slated to make a base salary of just $6.5 million after having money from this year moved up in a contract compromise last year.

He missed most of last season with a torn biceps but has outplayed his contract dramatically when he’s been on the field.

New England has rewarded a lot of its players with extensions this offseason so it feels like there’s still a good chance they work something out with Judon before the start of the season.

Judon, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.595 million contract before being franchised by the Ravens.

Judon was once again in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $56 million deal with the Patriots.

In 2023, Judon appeared in four games for the Patriots and recorded 13 total tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks and one safety.

We’ll have more on the Patriots and Judon as the news is available.