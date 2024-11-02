Patriots Open To Moving Multiple Players At Deadline

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Patriots “are open to moving” multiple players ahead of the trade deadline, specifically DT Davon Godchaux, WR Tyquan Thornton, WR Kendrick Bourne and S Kyle Dugger.

Russini mentions the 49ers have been calling around about defense and it’s worth noting a season-ending injury to WR Brandon Aiyuk could make them a logical partner for New England.

Godchaux, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2017 out of LSU. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract.

The Patriots signed Godchaux to a two-year deal worth up to $16 million, then signed him to a new two-year, $20.8 million extension after one season.

In 2024, Godchaux has appeared in and started eight games for the Patriots and recorded 29 total tackles and one pass defended.