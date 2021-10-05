Patriots Place LT Isaiah Wynn & G Michael Onwenu On COVID-19 List

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Patriots have placed LT Isaiah Wynn and LG Michael Onwenu on the COVID-19 list Tuesday.

Wynn, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Patriots back in 2018. He currently entering the fourth year of his four-year, $11,577,192 contract that included a $6,499,776 signing bonus.

In 2021, Wynn has appeared in four games for the Patriots, starting all four at left tackle.