Patriots Placing LB Ja’Whaun Bentley On Injured Reserve

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo announced they are placing LB Ja’Whaun Bentley on injured reserve, per Doug Kyed.
He’s out for the remainder of the season with a torn pectoral muscle suffered in Week 2.
Bentley, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year $2.8 million contract with the Patriots and became an unrestricted free agent in 2021.
He ended up returning to New England on a two-year deal worth $9 million.
From there, Bentley re-signed another two-year extension with the team back in 2023.
In 2024, Bentley appeared in two games for the Patriots and recorded 12 total tackles and 0.5 sacks.
