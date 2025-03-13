Patriots Planning To Release C David Andrews

Per ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots are planning to release C David Andrews.

Andrews is recovering from shoulder surgery but expressed his desire to remain with New England because of the promise of QB Drake Maye. Reiss adds the Patriots will hold a ceremony to honor Andrews should he decide to retire.

Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap adds the Patriots will save $2.676 million in cap space with Andrews’ release.

Andrews, 32, wound up signing a three-year, $1.59 million contract with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia back in 2015. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a four-year, $9.615 million contract back in 2017.

He missed the 2019 season due to blood clots in his lungs but received medical clearance to return. He made a base salary of $3 million for the 2020 season and agreed to a new deal with the Patriots in 2021. He was entering the final year of his contract in 2024 before signing a new extension.

In 2024, Andrews started all four games at center for the Patriots.