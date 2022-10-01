Patriots Promote OT Marcus Cannon, Place OT Yodny Cajuste On IR

The New England Patriots officially elevated OT Marcus Cannon from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Packers and placed OT Yodny Cajuste (thumb) on injured reserve, per Mike Reiss.

Cannon, 34, is a former fifth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2011. He was in the final year of his three-year, $9 million contract when the Patriots signed him to a five-year extension worth $32.5 million that included $14.5 million guaranteed.

New England traded Cannon to the Texans last year. However, Houston cut him loose back in March and he eventually returned to the Patriots on a practice squad deal.

In 2021, Cannon appeared in four games and made four starts at right tackle for the Texans.