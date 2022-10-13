Patriots Promote RB Kevin Harris, Re-Sign WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey To PS

The New England Patriots officially re-signed WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey to their practice squad on Thursday and promoted RB Kevin Harris to the active roster.

New England’s practice squad now includes:

Harris, 21, is a sixth-round pick by the Patriots in the 2022 NFL Draft out of South Carolina. He signed a four-year $3.9 million rookie contract but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed on with New England’s practice squad.

During his three-year college career, Harris recorded 358 rushing attempts for 1977 yards (5.5 YPC) and 23 touchdowns, to go along with 35 receptions for 274 yards (7.8 YPC) and one touchdown.

Humphrey, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Texas back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Saints, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

New Orleans re-signed Humphrey to their practice squad before later promoting him to the active roster. He was waived coming out of the preseason again in 2020 and bounced back and forth between their practice squad and roster for most of the season. The Saints re-signed him to a futures deal for 2021.

From there, Humphrey joined the Patriots. He’s been on and off of their roster this season.

In 2022, Humphrey has appeared in five games for the Patriots and caught two passes on for 20 yards and no touchdowns.