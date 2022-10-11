Patriots RB Damien Harris Has Multi-Week Hamstring Injury

According to Tom Pelissero, Patriots RB Damien Harris is likely going to miss multiple games due to the hamstring injury he picked up in Week 5.

New England will turn to Rhamondre Stevenson as their lead back in the meantime, and fortunately appear to be in good hands there.

Harris, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $3,406,136 rookie contract that included an $880,136 signing bonus.

In 2022, Harris has appeared in five games for the Patriots and rushed for 246 yards on 53 carries (4.6 YPC) and three touchdowns.

We will have more news on Harris when it becomes available.