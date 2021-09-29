Patriots RB James White Expected To Be Out For Season With Hip Injury

Adam Schefter and Field Yates are reporting that Patriots RB James White is expected to miss the remainder of the 2021 season after further examination of his hip injury.

White suffered a hip subluxation in Sunday’s loss to the Saints.

You can expect the Patriots to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

White, 29, is a former fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin by the Patriots in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2,617,088 rookie contract when he agreed to a three-year, $12 million extension with the Patriots back in 2017.

White made a base salary of $3 million in 2020 before agreeing on a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Patriots in 2021 that is fully guaranteed.

In 2021, White has appeared in three games for the Patriots and rushed nine times for 32 yards and a touchdown. He has also caught 12 passes for 94 yards.