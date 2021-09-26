Patriots RB James White Out With Hip Injury

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Patriots’ RB James White was carted off the field with a hip injury and ruled out during Sunday’s Week 3 against the Saints.

White, 29, is a former fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin by the Patriots in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2,617,088 rookie contract when he agreed to a three-year, $12 million extension with the Patriots back in 2017. 

White made a base salary of $3 million in 2020 before agreeing on a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Patriots in 2021 that is fully guaranteed.

In 2021, White has appeared in three games for the Patriots and rushed nine times for 32 yards and a touchdown. He has also caught 12 passes for 94 yards. 

We will have more news on White as it becomes available.

