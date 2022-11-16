Patriots RB Ty Montgomery Out For Season Following Shoulder Surgery

Jim McBride reports that Patriots RB Ty Montgomery will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery. The team had already placed him on injured reserve.

Montgomery, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2015. Green Bay traded him to the Ravens in exchange for a 2020 seventh-round pick back in 2018.

Montgomery finished the final year of his four-year, $2.949 million contract before signing a one-year contract with the Jets. He joined the Saints on a one-year deal in 2020 and returned to New Orleans last offseason on another one-year contract.

The Patriots signed Montgomery to a two-year contract this March.

In 2022, Ty Montgomery has appeared in one game for the Patriots and rushed for -2 yards on two carries to go along with three receptions for 15 yards and a touchdown.