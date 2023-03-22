Patriots Re-Signing CB Jalen Mills, Converting Him Back To Safety

According to Jordan Schultz, the Patriots are re-signing CB Jalen Mills after he was released by the team.

Schultz adds the plan is for Mills to convert back to safety. He’s played both in his time in New England.

The Patriots saved $5 million in cap space by releasing Mills so his new salary is likely pretty cheap. Adam Schefter says the deal can be worth up to $6.1 million, which was close to Mills’ former compensation.

Mills, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract and tested the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

The Eagles brought Mills back on a one-year contract worth up to $5 million. He was once again an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he agreed to a four-year, $24 million deal with the Patriots.

In 2022, Mills appeared in 10 games for the Patriots and recorded 31 tackles, two interceptions and five pass defenses.