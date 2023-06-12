Patriots Re-Signing DT Justus Tavai

According to MLFootball, the Patriots are re-signing DT Justus Tavai.

He initially signed with the team as an undrafted free agent before being waived earlier this month.

Tavai, 24, went undrafted out of San Diego State after transferring from Hawaii following his junior season. New England signed him to a contract following the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s the younger brother of Patriots LB Jahlani Tavai.

During his college career, Tavai appeared in 19 games for Hawaii and 13 with San Diego State, recording 110 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one interception, four pass defenses, three fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles.