Patriots Re-Signing RB Hassan Haskins To PS

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Patriots are re-signing RB Hassan Haskins to their practice squad.

Haskins, 26, was drafted in the fourth round out of Michigan by the Titans with the No. 131 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4.8 million rookie contract when Tennessee cut him loose this week as they trimmed down to the 53-man limit.

Haskins missed all of the 2023 season after landing on injured reserve coming out of the preseason. He was waived by the Titans in 2024 and claimed off waivers by the Chargers.

He then caught on with New England ahead of the 2026 season and is among their final roster cuts with the chance to return to the practice squad.

In 2025, Haskins appeared in 12 games for the Chargers and rushed for 47 yards on 17 carries (2.8 YPC) to go along with four receptions for 13 yards and no touchdowns.