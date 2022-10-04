Patriots Release WR Laquon Treadwell From Practice Squad

The New England Patriots officially released WR Laquon Treadwell from their practice squad on Tuesday.

Here’s the Patriots updated practice squad:

RB Kevin Harris DB Brad Hawkins LB Cameron McGrone OL Bill Murray WR Tre Nixon DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr DL LaBryan Ray OL Kody Russey TE Matt Sokol RB J.J. Taylor WR Lynn Bowden Jr T Marcus Cannon TE Scotty Washington K Tristan Vizcaino LB Jamie Collins

Treadwell, 27, was a former first-round pick but the Minnesota Vikings in 2016. He spent four years in Minnesota, but never found his footing as the Vikings declined his fifth-year option for the 2020 season.

As a free agent in 2020, Treadwell signed a one-year, $910,000 deal with the Atlanta Falcons. In September, the Falcons released Treadwell, but eventually signed him to the practice squad shortly after.

Treadwell caught on with the Jaguars after a tryout last summer but was let go ahead of the regular season. He returned to the practice squad and eventually made it back to the active roster. He signed on to the Patriots’ practice squad at the start of the season.

In 2021, Treadwell appeared in 12 games for the Jaguars and caught 33 of 51 targets for 434 yards and a touchdown.