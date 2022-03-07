Patriots Releasing LB Kyle Van Noy

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Patriots are releasing veteran OLB Kyle Van Noy on Monday.

Yates says that this move is a salary cap move for the Patriots, as they save close to $5 million of cap space this offseason. Plus, it gives Van Noy an early opportunity to catch on with a new team.

Van Noy, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5.1 million contract when the Lions traded Van Noy midseason to the Patriots for a sixth-round pick in 2016.

Van Noy later signed a two-year extension with the Patriots. After finishing out that contract, he agreed to a four-year, $51 million contract with the Dolphins in 2020.

However, the Dolphins release Van Noy last year and he returned to the Patriots soon after.

In 2021, Van Noy appeared in 16 games for the Patriots and recorded 66 tackles, five sacks, an interception, a defensive touchdown, two forced fumbles, a recovery and 10 pass deflections.