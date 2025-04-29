Patriots Releasing LS Joe Cardona

Mike Reiss of ESPN reports that the Patriots have informed veteran long snapper Joe Cardona that they are releasing him.

This comes after the Patriots used a seventh-round pick on Vanderbilt LS Julian Ashby last week.

Cardona, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.48 million contract and set to make a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season when the Patriots re-signed him to a four-year extension.

From there, Cardona agreed to a four-year $6.3 million contract with the Patriots in 2023.

In 2024, Cardona appeared in 6 games for the Patriots and recorded four tackles and a forced fumble.