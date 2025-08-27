Patriots Releasing WR Kendrick Bourne

According to Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are releasing veteran WR Kendrick Bourne.

This does not come as a big surprise given how crowded New England’s receiving corps was this summer. The only surprise is that it didn’t happen during initial roster cuts yesterday.

Releasing Bourne will save the Patriots nearly $7 million as well. Bourne should catch on with a new team quickly given his experience and how many teams need help at his position.

Bourne, 30, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Washington in 2017. He signed a three-year, $1.66 million deal and made the final roster each of his first three seasons in the league.

The 49ers placed a second-round tender on Bourne as a restricted free agent at $3.27 million for the 2020 season.

Bourne then became an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before signing a three-year, $22.5 million contract with the Patriots. He finished out the final year of that deal and made $5.5 million in 2023.

New England re-signed him to a three-year contract worth up to $33 million in 2024.

In 2024, Bourne appeared in 12 games for the Patriots and caught 28 passes on 38 targets for 305 yards and a touchdown.