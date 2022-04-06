Patriots Restructuring Deal Of DE Deatrich Wise, Creating $1.9M In Cap Space

Field Yates reports that the Patriots are restructuring the contract of DE Deatrich Wise, converting $2.85 million of his base salary into a signing bonus.
Yates adds that the restructure will help the team following the trade for WR DeVante Parker by giving the Pats an extra $1.9 million in cap space.
Wise, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2.98 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $735,000 in 2020.
He then opted to re-sign with the Patriots following the 2020 season.
In 2021, Wise appeared in 16 games for the Patriots and recorded 41 tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble.
