Patriots Make Nine Roster Moves, Place Jabrill Peppers on IR

The New England Patriots made a series of roster moves on Saturday ahead of their season finale against the Bills.
The full list includes:
- Patriots signed CB Miles Battle, DE Truman Jones, LB Monty Rice and TE Jack Westover to their active roster.
- Patriots placed C Ben Brown, S Jabrill Peppers and WR Ja’Lynn Polk on injured reserve.
- Patriots elevated WR/PR Alex Erickson and TE Mitchell Wilcox to their active roster.
Peppers, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $10.3 million rookie contract after he was traded to New York from Cleveland as part of the Odell Beckham Jr trade. The Giants picked up his fifth-year option in 2020.
Peppers missed all but six games in 2021 due to an ACL tear and signed a one-year deal with the Patriots.
Peppers returned to New England last year on a two-year contract, then signed a three-year, $24 million extension this past summer.
In 2024, Peppers appeared in six games for the Patriots and recorded 40 tackles, a forced fumble, an interception and two pass defenses.
