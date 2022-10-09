Patriots Rule Out RB Damien Harris With Hamstring Injury

The New England Patriots ruled out RB Damien Harris for the remainder of Week 5 due to a hamstring injury.

Patriots injury update: RB Damien Harris is downgraded to out (hamstring). — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 9, 2022

Harris, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $3,406,136 rookie contract that included an $880,136 signing bonus.

In 2022, Harris has appeared in five games for the Patriots and rushed for 246 yards on 53 carries (4.6 YPC) and three touchdowns.

