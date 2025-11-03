Patriots Shopping OLB Anfernee Jennings

Jordan Schultz reports the Patriots are shopping OLB Anfernee Jennings ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.

Schultz adds the Patriots are in buying mode, but they’ve already moved on from S Kyle Dugger as someone who was lost in the transition under HC Mike Vrabel‘s regime.

Jennings is under contract through 2026 and is set to make a base salary of $3 million next year.

Jennings, 28, was drafted by the Patriots out of Alabama in the third round with the No. 87 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He finished a four-year rookie deal worth $4,331,089, including a $903,179 signing bonus, before signing a three-year extension with a base value of $12 million with New England.

In 2025, Jennings has appeared in six games for the Patriots and recorded eight total tackles and a sack.