Patriots Sign CB Brandon Crossley

The New England Patriots announced they have signed CB Brandon Crossley to a reserve/futures contract.
Crossley, 25, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of SMU following the 2025 NFL Draft. He was among the final roster cuts and spent most of the season on the practice squad before being released in January.
Crossley is yet to appear in an NFL game.
