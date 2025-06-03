Patriots Sign First-Round OT Will Campbell

The New England Patriots have signed first-round OT Will Campbell to a rookie contract, according to Ian Rapoport.
That leaves two more picks for the Patriots to wrap up to finish signing their 2025 draft class.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|4
|Will Campbell
|OT
|Signed
|2
|38
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|3
|69
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|Signed
|3
|95
|Jared Wilson
|C
|Signed
|4
|106
|Craig Woodson
|S
|4
|137
|Joshua Farmer
|DT
|Signed
|5
|146
|Bradyn Swinson
|EDGE
|Signed
|6
|182
|Andres Borregales
|K
|Signed
|7
|220
|Marcus Bryant
|OT
|Signed
|7
|251
|Julian Ashby
|LS
|Signed
|7
|257
|Kobee Minor
|CB
|Signed
Campbell, 21, was a three-year starter at LSU and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2022 and first-team in 2023. The Patriots selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $43,589,604 contract that includes a $28,341,527 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.
During his three-year college career, he appeared in 38 games with 38 starts, all at left tackle.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!