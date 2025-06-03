Patriots Sign First-Round OT Will Campbell

The New England Patriots have signed first-round OT Will Campbell to a rookie contract, according to Ian Rapoport.

That leaves two more picks for the Patriots to wrap up to finish signing their 2025 draft class.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 4 Will Campbell OT Signed 2 38 TreVeyon Henderson RB 3 69 Kyle Williams WR Signed 3 95 Jared Wilson C Signed 4 106 Craig Woodson S 4 137 Joshua Farmer DT Signed 5 146 Bradyn Swinson EDGE Signed 6 182 Andres Borregales K Signed 7 220 Marcus Bryant OT Signed 7 251 Julian Ashby LS Signed 7 257 Kobee Minor CB Signed

Campbell, 21, was a three-year starter at LSU and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2022 and first-team in 2023. The Patriots selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $43,589,604 contract that includes a $28,341,527 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his three-year college career, he appeared in 38 games with 38 starts, all at left tackle.