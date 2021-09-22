Patriots Sign OL Jake Eldrenkamp To Practice Squad

According to Doug Kyed, the Patriots have signed OL Jake Eldrenkamp to the practice squad.

New England’s practice squad now includes:

DE Tashawn Bower DB Myles Bryant C James Ferentz TE Matt LaCosse DT Bill Murray WR Tre Nixon G Alex Redmond DB D’Angelo Ross G William Sherman WR Kristian Wilkerson QB Garrett Gilbert TE Ben Mason LB Jahlani Tavai DL Daniel Ekuale C Drake Jackson OL Jake Eldrenkamp

Eldrenkamp, 27, originally signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Washington back in 2017. He was on and off of their practice squad before returning to Los Angeles on a futures contract back in January of 2018.

The Rams cut Eldrenkamp loose coming out of the preseason and he had brief stints with the Browns and Patriots before the Colts claimed him off waivers from New England in May of 2019.

Eldrenkamp has bounced on and off the Colts’ roster ever since. He was re-signed to a futures deal for 2021 but was waived coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Eldrenkamp appeared in two games for the Colts.