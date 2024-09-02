Patriots Sign Two Players To Fill Out Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced that they’ve signed LB Joe Giles-Harris and LB Yvandy Rigby to their practice squad on Monday.
Here’s the Patriots updated practice squad:
- WR Matt Landers
- RB Terrell Jennings
- S AJ Thomas
- OL Liam Fornadel
- WR Jotham Russell (International)
- TE Mitchell Wilcox
- RB Kevin Harris
- WR Jalen Reagor
- OL Michael Jordan
- DT Trysten Hill
- DE Brevin Allen
- G Jerome Carvin
- OL Bryan Hudson
- CB Isaiah Bolden
- LB Ochaun Mathis
- LB Joe Giles-Harris
- LB Yvandy Rigby
Giles-Harris, 27, wound up signing on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Duke back in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jaguars.
However, Jacksonville elected to waive Giles-Harris in 2021 and he eventually signed on with the Bills.
From there, the Patriots signed Giles-Harris to a contract last year and he’s been on and off of their roster.
For his career, Giles-Harris has appeared in 17 games for the Jaguars and Bills and recorded 18 tackles and a sack.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!