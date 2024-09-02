Patriots Sign Two Players To Fill Out Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced that they’ve signed LB Joe Giles-Harris and LB Yvandy Rigby to their practice squad on Monday. 

Here’s the Patriots updated practice squad:

  1. WR Matt Landers
  2. RB Terrell Jennings
  3. S AJ Thomas
  4. OL Liam Fornadel
  5. WR Jotham Russell (International)
  6. TE Mitchell Wilcox
  7. RB Kevin Harris
  8. WR Jalen Reagor
  9. OL Michael Jordan
  10. DT Trysten Hill
  11. DE Brevin Allen
  12. G Jerome Carvin
  13. OL Bryan Hudson
  14. CB Isaiah Bolden
  15. LB Ochaun Mathis
  16. LB Joe Giles-Harris
  17. LB Yvandy Rigby

Giles-Harris, 27, wound up signing on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Duke back in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jaguars.

However, Jacksonville elected to waive Giles-Harris in 2021 and he eventually signed on with the Bills. 

From there, the Patriots signed Giles-Harris to a contract last year and he’s been on and off of their roster. 

For his career, Giles-Harris has appeared in 17 games for the Jaguars and Bills and recorded 18 tackles and a sack.

