Patriots Sign Two Players To Fill Out Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced that they’ve signed LB Joe Giles-Harris and LB Yvandy Rigby to their practice squad on Monday.

Here’s the Patriots updated practice squad:

Giles-Harris, 27, wound up signing on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Duke back in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jaguars.

However, Jacksonville elected to waive Giles-Harris in 2021 and he eventually signed on with the Bills.

From there, the Patriots signed Giles-Harris to a contract last year and he’s been on and off of their roster.

For his career, Giles-Harris has appeared in 17 games for the Jaguars and Bills and recorded 18 tackles and a sack.