Patriots Sign WR John Jiles To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The New England Patriots announced they have signed WR John Jiles to the practice squad. 

New England’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. WR Matt Landers
  2. RB Terrell Jennings
  3. OL Liam Fornadel
  4. WR Jotham Russell (International)
  5. TE Mitchell Wilcox
  6. LB Joe Giles-Harris
  7. RB Kevin Harris
  8. DT Trysten Hill
  9. OL Bryan Hudson
  10. CB Isaiah Bolden
  11. LB Ochaun Mathis
  12. T Caleb Jones
  13. DT Jaquelin Roy
  14. DB D.J. James
  15. DB Mark Perry
  16. OT Jalen McKenzie
  17. WR John Jiles

Jiles, 24, transferred to West Florida after stops at Fort Scott Community College and Virginia Union. He signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft. 

New York released him coming out of the preseason. 

In 2023 at West Florida, Jiles appeared in 12 games and caught 66 passes for 1,255 yards and 16 touchdowns. 

