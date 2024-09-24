Patriots Sign WR John Jiles To Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced they have signed WR John Jiles to the practice squad.
Patriots sign WR John Jiles to the practice squad: https://t.co/WCLn7hZivf pic.twitter.com/kFH5eLLFjk
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 24, 2024
New England’s practice squad now includes:
- WR Matt Landers
- RB Terrell Jennings
- OL Liam Fornadel
- WR Jotham Russell (International)
- TE Mitchell Wilcox
- LB Joe Giles-Harris
- RB Kevin Harris
- DT Trysten Hill
- OL Bryan Hudson
- CB Isaiah Bolden
- LB Ochaun Mathis
- T Caleb Jones
- DT Jaquelin Roy
- DB D.J. James
- DB Mark Perry
- OT Jalen McKenzie
- WR John Jiles
Jiles, 24, transferred to West Florida after stops at Fort Scott Community College and Virginia Union. He signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft.
New York released him coming out of the preseason.
In 2023 at West Florida, Jiles appeared in 12 games and caught 66 passes for 1,255 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!