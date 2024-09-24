Patriots Sign WR John Jiles To Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced they have signed WR John Jiles to the practice squad.

New England’s practice squad now includes:

WR Matt Landers RB Terrell Jennings OL Liam Fornadel WR Jotham Russell (International) TE Mitchell Wilcox LB Joe Giles-Harris RB Kevin Harris DT Trysten Hill OL Bryan Hudson CB Isaiah Bolden LB Ochaun Mathis T Caleb Jones DT Jaquelin Roy DB D.J. James DB Mark Perry OT Jalen McKenzie WR John Jiles

Jiles, 24, transferred to West Florida after stops at Fort Scott Community College and Virginia Union. He signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft.

New York released him coming out of the preseason.

In 2023 at West Florida, Jiles appeared in 12 games and caught 66 passes for 1,255 yards and 16 touchdowns.